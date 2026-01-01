Tarn Taran DC Rahul extends New Year greetings to people

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Rahul has extended New Year greetings to the residents of the district on the occasion of the New Year 2026. He prayed that the coming year would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of the district, as well as to Punjabis living in the state, the country and across the world.

The Deputy Commissioner said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the district administration would work with full determination and honesty in the New Year to realise the dreams of the great freedom fighters. He emphasised that efforts would be made to ensure that the impact of development is clearly visible at the ground level, with special focus on making the lives of the poor easier.

Calling upon the people to come together in the New Year, he urged them to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, peace and harmony and to usher in a new era of development and prosperity. He also appealed to the public to follow the path shown by the Sikh Gurus, saints and prophets to further strengthen national unity, peace, love and religious tolerance.