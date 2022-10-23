Tarn Taran: Decomposed body of woman found in fields

Tarn Taran, October 22
Chabal police found a badly decomposed body of a woman from the fields of a farmer, Dilbag Singh, at Heerapur village here on Saturday.
Inspector Prabhjit Singh, SHO, Chabal, said as the body looked to be rotting there over the last two months, it could not be recognised. Farmers said they thought it to be smell of a dead animal lying in a nearby area so they did not try to trace it.
As soon as farmer Dilbag Singh was to start the harvesting of paddy crop in his field, he noticed the body of a human being and brought the matter to the notice of Chabal police.
SHO Prabhjit Singh said a report under Section 174 CrPC was lodged under Daily Diary Report (DDR) and the body sent to the mortuary in the local Civil Hospital today. He said there was no sign of injury on the body of the woman who looked to be in her late 50s.
