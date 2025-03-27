Tarn Taran Diary

Documentary showcases sacred grandeur of Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran

A documentary showcasing the sacred grandeur of Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran, prepared recently has become an attraction for devotees. The short pictorial visual documentary of just 2.44 minutes was dedicated by Harpreet Singh Sandhu, State Information Commissioner, Punjab, during his visit to the holy city of Tarn Taran recently, which is also his place of birth, though not the native town. The captivating documentary features the pious visuals of Darbar Sahib, portraying the natural sunrise captured through the proficient camera lens of Harpreet Sandhu, showing the sacred sanctum of fifth Sikh Guru, Arjan Dev. It is compiled with the aim of highlighting its spiritual and historical significance. The documentary has been prepared by Harpreet Sandhu out of his passion for religious heritage and beautifully showcases glimpses of the early hours of the day with the shadow of the sacred shrine in the holy sarovar symbolising divine purity and unwavering faith associated with this pious religious heritage sanctum. The documentary takes the audience on a visual and spiritual journey through the majestic architecture of domes, the unmatched art work grooved inside the sacred shrine having the legacy of Guru Arjan Dev and the architectural marvel of the four traditional gates established in this sacred site as a beacon of Sikh devotion and service. The documentary not only highlights the religious grandeur of Tarn Taran but also emphasises its rich cultural heritage, attracting devotees and historians alike. The breathtaking visuals captured in the documentary depict the rich history of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib as a place of spiritual congregation and service to humanity. This pictorial short documentary is a befitting tribute that aims to inspire reverence among the devotees while preserving the legacy of one of the most sacred shrines having the largest sarovar. The documentary serves as a testament to Sikh history, devotion and spiritual sanctity of Tarn Taran, offering a mesmerising experience of faith and religious heritage, bringing to life the historical, architectural and radiating divine tranquility.

Girl students given wellness kits

With the aim of making them independent, girl students of Government Secondary School, Kot Budha, were given kits of beauty and wellness equipment. School principal Sakattar Singh said that in this way, the students would not only become self-dependent and meet their own expenditure, but also help their parents financially. He said that it is the need of the hour to earn while learning. The principal said that in this way, the students would not go after jobs but become job creators. He said that a number of students from the border area have already adopted this approach. Moreover, it is a matter of great satisfaction that the education department is giving it a boost. He said that this would help students pay more attention to education. Principal Sakattar Singh said that the education department, with the aim of equipping students with industry-relevant expertise, was focusing on skill development among the students under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). The principal added that it was a part of syllabus for students up to Plus 2 classes.

Writer still alive in minds of people

A mature and renowned Punjabi writer of his days, Avtar Singh Anbhol, who left for his heavenly abode about 30 years back, is still alive not only in the minds of literary persons but in the memories of many others too. His writings are an eyewitness to the partition too. He was just seven years old at the time of (August 15,1947) partition and in his creations (writings), he is considered to be an eyewitness to the incidents that occurred at that time as there was a lot of bloodshed and large-scale migration from both sides across the border. Born in Manochahal Kalan village (11 km away from Tarn Taran town), Avtar Singh Anbhol, in one of his writings, mentioned that he was four years of age when he was standing on the rooftop in the house and saw his father (Surain Singh) being taken away by the British to the police station as his name was among the list of revolutionaries. He said that in spite of it all, the British police had not kept him in handcuffs. On way from where his father was passing in the village, the residents accompanied him and shouted slogans against the British rule and demanded freedom. Anbhol, in his writings, mentioned that the Muslim community that was migrating from the village at the time of partition to some unknown destination leaving behind their belongings and valuables like gold ornaments, handed over the keys of their house to their faithful neighbours and requested them to keep watch till they returned. But that time never came. ‘Nanda Naatt Adhian’ (criticism)‘, ‘Sahit Dhara’ (collection) , ‘Navian Lagran, Navian Mehkan’ (one-act play) , ‘Mitti Te Murka’ (one-act play), ‘Morvee Makaan’ (story) , ‘Jangli Gulab’ (novelette) and ‘Kukh Vichala Suraj’ (story) are some of his books in Punjabi language. For more than three years, he wrote under the heading, ‘Tatti Reta De Pandhi’, a weekly column published in a Jalandhar-based Punjabi vernacular daily, which was much popular in those days among the readers. In his writings, he represented the underprivileged section which was much troubled because of partition. Anbhol is still alive with his healthy writings. He was an employee of the Rural Development Department and worked as Superintendent. He died during his service.