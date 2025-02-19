Tarn Taran Diary

No let-up in drug menace in the area

The efforts of the district administration as well as the state government to check the drug menace has not borne fruit and it is faced with criticism from all sides. Neither has the number of addicts decreased nor the number of deaths due to drug overdose in the district. On the appeal of the MLAs (all four in the district belong to the ruling AAP), the panchayats passed a resolution for social boycott of drug peddlers recently. But even then, a 27-year-old youth died of drug overdose in Kad Gill village a few days back. The deaths due to drug overdose has become a routine matter. The youth’s mother openly said that drugs were freely available in the area and the peddlers even provide drugs at doorsteps too. A few days back, a worrisome fact came to notice — a minor boy (juvenile) was arrested by the Khalra police and BSF with about 1 kg of heroin which was brought from across the border though drone. Health Department sources revealed that 15-20% boys under the age of 18 have come under the influence of drugs which also includes some school-going boys. As election for the state assembly was near, representatives of the state government were worried about the ground realities as during the last three years, the drugs menace had not been checked in the manner people expected. People were unhappy over the assurance given to them regarding the issue. Manjinder Singh, MLA from Khadoor Sahib, is the first representative of the state government who handed over a list of drug peddlers in his constituency to the Senior Superintendent of Police a few days back, for involvement in drug trade and instructed the police to do the needful. The most dedicated persons raising their voice against drugs, Mukhtiar Singh Patti and Jagtar Singh Sandhwan, of the ‘Kafan Bol Pia’ fame, expressed their dissatisfaction over the steps taken to check drugs in the last three years. They said that not only has the number of addicts increased, the availability of drugs has become easy too. The Health Department officials were worried about the situation. A senior officer of the department said that the staff of the OOAT (Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment) centre have been facing harassment while dealing with patients who always demand that their dose be increased. They had been taking the existing dose for the last 10-20 years. These centres provide de-addiction medicine to people who are dependent on opioids. Many instances of drug thefts too have been noticed at different health centres. Dr Neetu Chadha, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Comunity Health Centre, Ghariala, lodged a complaint with the police regarding the theft of as many as 6,000 tablets (to be given to patients). The drugs is of the value of Rs 4 lakh in the open market. Officials revealed that there is not even a single psychiatrist or doctor in the district who specialises in treating mental health problems, including prescribing medications in case of change in dose capacity which is a serious thing.

Canada-based poet’s call to Punjabi writers

Advertisement

Poet Raminder Kaur Walia who lives in Canada and is the founder and administrator of ‘International Sahitik Sanjhan’ has called upon Punjabi writers across the world to come on a common platform to share their views for the development of Punjabi language as well as the rich cultural heritage of Punjabi traditions. Poet Walia was addressing a literary function organised jointly by the Punjabi Sahit Sabha and Sabhiachark Kender,Tarn Taran, and Punjabi Sahit Sabha, Jandiala Guru at the Bhai Mohan Singh Vaid Yadgari Library, Tarn Taran. Raminder Kaur Walia said that it is a reality that migration of Punjabis, including writers, is taking place on a large scale. She said that there were a number of writers who were doing remarkable work to enrich the Punjabi literature and to widen the sphere of Punjabi language in different countries. She said that there must be some common platform to share the views of Punjabi writers, leaving behind their personal interests. They should share their experiences and the condition of Punjabi language abroad. Raminder Kaur Walia presented her edited poems before the gathering. She was also honoured on the occasion by writers from the area. Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, president, Punjabi Sahit Sabha and Sabhiachark Kender, Tarn Taran, too was honoured for his valuable contribution to Punjabi literature and Sikh history.

What is the rule for this street?

Advertisement

The entry of commuters is often restricted on entering or crossing the Gali Ghhapar Wali in Tarn Taran. This is done by locking the iron gate at the entry point to the Gali. People notice this after covering the stretch from one entry point to the other, which is locked. The administration is not aware about the violation of a ‘forceful ban on entry’ in the Gali.

Contributed by Gurbaxpuri