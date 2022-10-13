Tarn Taran diary: Aam Aadmi Clinics cry for medical equipment

Launched with much fanfare on August 15 this year, two Aam Aadmi Clinics opened Khalra and Basarke villages in the border district of Tarn Taran by the AAP-led Punjab Government are not functioning smoothly as they urgently require state government’s attention. The district has as many as 550 villages. Residents of the villages have to return disappointed as the clinics have no medical equipment. Even staff of the clinics are also a disturbed lot as they have not been provided the required medical infrastructure to treat patients. Khalra clinic Medical Officer Dr Dheeraj Sharma said, “The AC, allegedly purchased second-hand, installed in the clinics has not functioned since day one. So is the case with the inverter.” The AC was, in fact, not in working condition. He said he had written to the department, demanding either to get the AC and the inverter repaired or get them replaced with new ones, but nothing had been done in this regard so far. The staff were not being paid their salaries on time. The department had not provided ECG, X-ray machines and other apparatus in the clinic and body tests were not being done on the spot, defeating the purpose of its installation. What is worth noting is that around 36 nearby villages do not have not even a single qualified MBBS medical officer except the Khalra Aam Aadmi Clinic. Same was the fate with the Basarke clinic where water supply has not been provided to the bathroom since the very first day of its opening. Residents demand that the state government must provide staff for blood, sugar, sputum, etc, testing. Both clinics are supposed to cater to medical needs of the residents of over 100 villages in the border area. Besides, the residents are also demanding deploying medical officers and medicines in other government-run health centres.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)