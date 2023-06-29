Tarn Taran Diary: Commuters at risk of accidents on NH-54

Technical defects and other required work to be done on NH-54 passing through Tarn Taran district from Manawala to Harike Pattan, a stretch of 45 km, were not being removed despite repeated appeals. The issues relate to officials of the state and the Central government for the better services to be given to the commuters as well as the vehicles operators. The unique project constructed with crores of rupees is one of the major projects of the country which deserves special attention in respect of maintenance for the convenience of people. The NH became operational seven years ago and problem of poor drainage near Aladinpur, Chutala, Piddi, Sheron, Usman villages and even in front of the District Administration Complex (DAC) continues till date. At certain points the road is bumpy too for which the work was to be done at the very beginning. The service road along with one side of the railway bridge on Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib rail track linking to the T-point at Majha College for Women, Tarn Taran, is left uncompleted since the last seven years. The residents who were facing problems due to this lapse have lost all hopes that someone would come to redress their trouble. Service road from Sheron village towards Tarn Taran town and the wrong-side driving of heavy vehicles, is the main cause of accidents. This has led Sheron-Dhotian-Naushehra Pannuan link road in worst condition. Divider of NH-54 had broken at several places, which is the main reason behind several accidents. The NH authorities were yet to find proper solution to this threat. Movement of the community animals continues unabated on the NH. Sunil Yadav, a senior officer of the NH, said he would comment after visiting the spot.

District has only two athletics coach

To raise the standard of sports in the district, game lovers have demanded required equipment and infrastructure for the same. Sports lovers led by Sarup Singh Dhotian, district president of the Athletics Association, met Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur and congratulated her on taking the charge. The sports lovers apprised her of athletics trainers’ shortage as the district has 550 villages and urban population of more than 2 lakh. The district needs more than 100 athletics coaches against two presently available, they informed the DC. They also informed the DC that there were 300 sports clubs in the villages where thousands of players come for practice daily. They said that many of the sports clubs had been financed by the NRIs of their respective areas and many more were providing diet to the players. They said with the help of trained coaches players might show good results in various national and international level tournaments. They said that Kanwaljit Singh, a resident of Ram Singhwala village in Patti subdivision, who got third position in the recently concluded International Canoe Federation Dragon Boat World Cup in China, did everything with his own efforts.

Class IX student sets example for youngsters

Harman Singh of Khadur Sahib celebrated his 17th birthday recently by sapling plants had set an example for the youngsters. Class IX student Harman Singh has created paper models of different gurdwaras and his latest creation is old structure of Sri Harmandir Sahib. He never wastes his time on mobile phone and is seen busy in his creative activities. He suggests youths to remains themselves busy in progressive working to study history and reading books. He has been honoured by Akal Takht Sahib for his creations in paper work of gurdwaras.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)