Tarn Taran Diary: Congress dharna enthuses party workers

A dharna staged by the Congress a few days ago has conveyed a positive message in terms of political activity in the district. The dharna witnessed a sizeable gathering, perking up the leaders and workers alike. The top leadership came to address the party workers. Harminder Singh Gill, district president of the Congress, had organised the gathering. The weather was not so favourable because of the humid conditions. More over, the dharna went on for more than four hours. Despite the sultry weather conditions, workers sat patiently till the end. It was the first such gathering against the state government after the Congress lost the elections in March 2022. Party workers had observed sharp differences between the senior leaders and MLAs during the period when it was in the treasury benches from March 2017 till March 2022. The attendance of party workers was a clear indication of the mood against the state government and some hope of a bright future for the Congress at the national level. Amarinder Singh Raja Waring, PPCC president, Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Lok Sabha Member from Khadoor Sahib, and Rana Gurjit Singh, Congress MLA from Kapurthala, were among those who spoke on the occasion. Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, Ramanjit Sigh Sikki, former MLAs from Tarn Taran district, with Sukhwinder Singh Denny, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur and Kultar Singh Zira, former MLAs, also attended the dharna. The party workers had not seen so many leaders on a stage even during the Congress regime from 2017-22. More over, the workers had failed to see four of the Tarn Taran MLAs sitting together. Mostly, the MLAs and the MP were seen against each other on many points and reports were published in the media often. Navreet Singh Jallewal, former sarpanch of Jallewal village, and Bhupinder Singh Bittu Khawaspur, senior leader of the party, said the huge gathering had filled the party cadre with new zeal at the grassroot level. They said that as the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 was round the cornee, the huge gathering had delivered a massage for the party workers. It was a healthy sign for the party as far as the bureaucracy was concerned, reminding them of the party’s base among the masses. The Congress leaders said that the workers were satisfied after listening to the top leaders say that the party was in no mood for a political alliance with the AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress party’s attempt to come out in the open against the state government has revved up the political scenario in the district. The party workers observed keenly state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Waring sit amidst the workers and not on stage.

Drive to curb veggie oil frying launched

The authorities of the Health Department have initiated a drive to educate people against the repeated frying of vegetable oil under the RUCO (repurposed used cooking oil) campaign. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sukhbir Kaur said that a move was on to organise seminars in educational institutions. Dr Sukhbir Kaur said the drive had been initiated under the ‘Eat right’ initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Dr Sukhbir Kaur stressed that the students were educating the Food Business Operators (FBO) regarding the 25 per cent limit of total polar compounds (TPC) generated due to repeated heating of cooking oil. She said these were toxic to the body and lead to various diseases like hypertension and obesity etc. The DHO said that education was the primary phase of this initiative and involved the active participation of NGOs to make the consumers as well as the general public aware regarding the proper use of cooking oil even at home. “The used oil can be sold for subsequent conversion into bio-fuel. Three million tonnes of bio-fuel can be generated out of the 23 million tonnes of waste cooking oil throughout India, thus preserving the ecosystem. The RUCO initiative is so called as it is easy to remember,” she said while emphasising in a lighter vein, with ‘Ruko’ meaning ‘stop’.

#Congress #Tarn Taran