 Tarn Taran Diary: Congress dharna enthuses party workers : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Tarn Taran Diary: Congress dharna enthuses party workers

Tarn Taran Diary: Congress dharna enthuses party workers

Tarn Taran Diary: Congress dharna enthuses party workers


A dharna staged by the Congress a few days ago has conveyed a positive message in terms of political activity in the district. The dharna witnessed a sizeable gathering, perking up the leaders and workers alike. The top leadership came to address the party workers. Harminder Singh Gill, district president of the Congress, had organised the gathering. The weather was not so favourable because of the humid conditions. More over, the dharna went on for more than four hours. Despite the sultry weather conditions, workers sat patiently till the end. It was the first such gathering against the state government after the Congress lost the elections in March 2022. Party workers had observed sharp differences between the senior leaders and MLAs during the period when it was in the treasury benches from March 2017 till March 2022. The attendance of party workers was a clear indication of the mood against the state government and some hope of a bright future for the Congress at the national level. Amarinder Singh Raja Waring, PPCC president, Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Lok Sabha Member from Khadoor Sahib, and Rana Gurjit Singh, Congress MLA from Kapurthala, were among those who spoke on the occasion. Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, Ramanjit Sigh Sikki, former MLAs from Tarn Taran district, with Sukhwinder Singh Denny, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur and Kultar Singh Zira, former MLAs, also attended the dharna. The party workers had not seen so many leaders on a stage even during the Congress regime from 2017-22. More over, the workers had failed to see four of the Tarn Taran MLAs sitting together. Mostly, the MLAs and the MP were seen against each other on many points and reports were published in the media often. Navreet Singh Jallewal, former sarpanch of Jallewal village, and Bhupinder Singh Bittu Khawaspur, senior leader of the party, said the huge gathering had filled the party cadre with new zeal at the grassroot level. They said that as the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 was round the cornee, the huge gathering had delivered a massage for the party workers. It was a healthy sign for the party as far as the bureaucracy was concerned, reminding them of the party’s base among the masses. The Congress leaders said that the workers were satisfied after listening to the top leaders say that the party was in no mood for a political alliance with the AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress party’s attempt to come out in the open against the state government has revved up the political scenario in the district. The party workers observed keenly state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Waring sit amidst the workers and not on stage.

Drive to curb veggie oil frying launched

The authorities of the Health Department have initiated a drive to educate people against the repeated frying of vegetable oil under the RUCO (repurposed used cooking oil) campaign. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sukhbir Kaur said that a move was on to organise seminars in educational institutions. Dr Sukhbir Kaur said the drive had been initiated under the ‘Eat right’ initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Dr Sukhbir Kaur stressed that the students were educating the Food Business Operators (FBO) regarding the 25 per cent limit of total polar compounds (TPC) generated due to repeated heating of cooking oil. She said these were toxic to the body and lead to various diseases like hypertension and obesity etc. The DHO said that education was the primary phase of this initiative and involved the active participation of NGOs to make the consumers as well as the general public aware regarding the proper use of cooking oil even at home. “The used oil can be sold for subsequent conversion into bio-fuel. Three million tonnes of bio-fuel can be generated out of the 23 million tonnes of waste cooking oil throughout India, thus preserving the ecosystem. The RUCO initiative is so called as it is easy to remember,” she said while emphasising in a lighter vein, with ‘Ruko’ meaning ‘stop’.

#Congress #Tarn Taran

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

2
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

3
Punjab

'Perhaps afraid of ceremonial cannons': Punjab Governor quips at CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from 'At Home' ceremony

4
Himachal

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

5
Trending

AP Dhillon wore shoes resembling three colours of Indian flag for new song promotion, later deletes controversial post

6
Nation

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

7
Haryana

IREO case: ED lists Gurugram properties of judge’s kin as crime proceeds

8
Nation

Rajasthan woman leaves her husband and kids; elopes to Kuwait with another man

9
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Parts of Punjab, Kangra flooded as Pong, Bhakra release water; HP toll rises to 72

10
Punjab

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

In Gurdaspur, flood-hit villages rise from 45 to 114 in a day; officials fear worst as more heavy rain expected in Himachal

69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh

Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...

Himachal Pradesh University professor’s body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14

Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14

The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing move to dissolve gram panchayats in state

High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats

The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...

Nuh violence: FIR registered against provocative speeches at Palwal 'mahapanchayat'

Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat

FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC


Cities

View All

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

More pain for Tarn Taran farmers due to water released from Bhakra dam

Finance Minister Cheema hoists national flag in city

Jouramajra hoists flag in Tarn Taran

Over Rs 1 cr gold, 57 iPhones seized at airport, 3 held

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh: Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency

Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Nation can’t repay their debt: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pays tribute to martyrs in Panchkula

Passenger gets ticket refund for missed train

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

AAP fumes as Congress leader says will fight all seats

Efforts to ensure coordination between NCCSA, Delhi depts

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Nawanshahr ADC visits Mirzapur

250 people shifted to safer places at Bholath

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Education Minister hoists Tricolour in Ludhiana

Suicide abetment case: Farmers, bizmen at loggerheads

‘Drug addict’ roughs up cop in Ludhiana

Road portion caves in near Krishna Mandir

City soaks in I-Day fervour

City soaks in I-Day fervour

CM Mann confers state awards

Patiala: Cheque distribution to flood-hit farmers begins

Thieves strike at university campus again

Rs 1.7 crore flood relief given to families on I-Day