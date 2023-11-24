Tarn Taran Diary: Farmers initiate move against drugs

Taking a serious note of drug addiction in this border area, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, has initiated a move against drugs and other social evils to challenge the element involved in the drug trade. The step has been taken with the efforts of Satnam Singh Pannu, former state president and other active leaders of the KMSC from certain villages. The KMSC organised a massive rally at Piddi village in which a large number of women too participated. Satnam Singh Pannu said there is a drug threat in the area and most serious thing was that drug traders have established their roots in the administrative and political circles. He said the drug was converted into a trade than a mere threat as a number of wine factory owners have established their chemical factories manufacturing synthetic drugs here. Pannu said the drugs trade had touched Rs 7,000 crore in the state and it is easy to earn moolah through this trade. The KMSC leader said they have initiated the move in a few villages and were proposing to take that in every corner of the state as youngsters were dying due to drugs without break. He said there were reports that drugs were being smuggled from across the border on a large scale and the role of politicians was suspicious. He said the youth was being migrated to foreign countries as they were not being given jobs. He said kids, women and a section of policemen too were allegedly used to addiction. He said in case there was dope test, the situation must be observed. The farmer leader said they had formed village-level committees in the area and this experiment would be implemented soon at the state level. He said that they were organizing meetings to caution public against taking drugs and were convincing people to have a close watch on their young children. He said the state government must take steps against drugs for the welfare of the state and pull the youngsters out of the quagmire of drug abuse.

Eye on LS polls, political activities heighten in Khadoor Sahib

As the Lok Sabha elections are drawing near, political parties have heightened their activities as per their force and manpower. For the Khadoor Sahib (Tarn Taran district) Lok Sabha constituency, political observers are keeping a close watch on the activities of four probable candidates of major political parties. These four persons are: Jasbir Singh Dimpa (Gill), the sitting Lok Sabha member of the Congress from Khadoor Sahib; Rana Gurjit Singh, Congress MLA from Kapurthala; SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia; and Visra Singh Valtoha, district president of SAD. It is expected that MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa may be the probable candidate of the Congress, but Rana Gurjit Singh too is another probable candidate of the party as his Kapurthla Vidhan Sabha constituency is part of the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha area and his son Rana Inder Pratap Singh is an independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi. The Sultanpur Lodhi Vidhan Sabha seat too is part of the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Rana Gurjit Singh unsuccessfully contested from this seat in the 16th Lok Sabha election in 2014. Though Rana Gurjit Singh and Jasbir Singh Dimpa are from the same Congress party, they do not have good political understanding as was noticed during the 2019 elections when Rana Gurjit Singh’s support for Jasbir Singh Dimpa was conspicuous. Former Congress MLA from Khadoor Sahib, Ramanjit Singh Sikki is the right hand of Rana Gurjit Singh. There are reports that AAP circles are keeping a close watch on development here and happening of anything cannot be ruled out. One hopes Jalandhar history may be repeated here when Congress heavyweight Sushil Kumar Rinku was adopted by the AAP as a candidate for the Lok Sabha byelection in 2023 and he wrested the seat from the Congress. SAD has nominated Bikram Singh Majithia as in-charge of the party for Tarn Taran. He has started meeting party workers at the grassroots level. There are reports that Bikram Singh Majithia may be the possible SAD choice for the Khadoor Sahib seat and Virsa Singh Valtoha, former two-time MLA, too may be considered for the election as an alternative candidate. The Khadoor Sahib constituency consists of nine Vidhan Sabha segments — Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran, Patti, Khemkaran, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Zira, Baba Bakala and Jandiala Guru. It is the lone parliament constituency in the state which spreads over four districts and all three regions Majha, Malwa and Doaba in itself. The MLAs of the ruling AAP in Tarn Taran are working hard to get the support of the workers and leaders of other parties on a large scale. — Gurbaxpuri

#Tarn Taran