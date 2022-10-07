Tarn Taran diary: Gram panchayat with a difference

The Kallha gram panchayat which is already in the news for remarkable achievements had been awarded the first prize in the district under the “Mera Pind, Meri Zinmevari” (My village, My responsibility) competition. The contest was conducted recently by the district administration under the ‘Sawachh Bharat Mission Gramin Phase-2’. Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to Gursimratpal Kaur, the village sarpanch. The village is an example in itself for development activities as the sewerage water is treated under the Seechewal model and is collected in the village pond. The pond has been converted into mini-lake where people come for pre-wedding ceremonies also. Mini-boats too are available here. The village has its community toilet which is for use by public, including the divyangs. There is a children’s park too with an open gym. The panchayat had its fish pond which fetches a revenue of Rs 1.1 lakh annually. The amount is used for development works in the village. People from the nearby villages also come to the village in the evenings.

People come forward to fight against drug menace

Residents gather to make people aware against drug threat. Photo by writer

The people of Valtoha village located in the border area have decided to fight against the drug menace themselves. The village elders in a meeting took the situation seriously and decided to fight it out. In a well-attended gathering at the village gurdwara, residents formed a 13-memebr Anti-drugs awareness committee for the purpose. The residents said they could not wait any longer for the drug situation to come under check by the efforts of the administration as they had lost all hopes. Master Bhupinder Singh, Gurbhej Singh, Darbara Singh, Baldev Singh and other elders while addressing the villagers said the situation had become so worrisome that not only men consumed drugs but teenage boys and young girls were also reportedly consuming harmful drugs such as heroin, smack and intoxicant injections. The residents said they were also observing the activities of drug peddlers but the administration had failed to notice it which was common knowledge. The residents said 60 youngsters had died of drug overdose in the village in the last 10 months and the tally had nearly touched 1,000 in the last 10 years, a worrying trend. After the meeting, the residents presented a memorandum to the Valtoha police and also forwarded it to the senior administrative officials. The residents also decided that they would ensure that drug peddlers did not get any help in the village in any way. They would also neither approach the police to request for letting the drug peddler go scot-free, nor would they file bail bonds for their release from jail. More people from other villages have been coming forward to follow the path of Valtoha residents. Valtoha village has a population of about 18,000 and there are four gram panchayats. Valtoha has shown the way.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)