Tarn Taran Diary: In poll season, residents jump onto Amritpal bandwagon

With Sikh hardcore leader Amritpal Singh winning the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat by a big margin, political equations are changing fast at the grassroots level in the district. There were days when in the rural and urban belts, there were often two to three options to choose from among the candidates in the fray, but in the recent Lok Sabha elections, people had to choose one out of six-seven candidates. It has had its effect at the grassroots level even after the elections. The people are divided in many groups supporting Amritpal Singh (Waris Punjab De), Congress, SAD, AAP, BJP, Left and others. It is a fact that it was the sympathy wave which played its role in the victory of Amritpal Singh whom very few had even known. Most people voted for him because of the wave created in his favour for one reason or the other. It is a matter of concern that the family of Amritpal Singh who had no money to fight the Lok Sabha election from a constituency that has nine Vidhan Sabha segments, easily bore the expenses. There are reports that the people who were bearing the poll expenditure were not coming out in the open. There is a Dhotian village in the district where a group of residents were making efforts to carry on their political activities in the name of Amritpal Singh even after the elections. It is the village where out of the polled vote share, Amritpal Singh got 1910, the ruling AAP got 643, Congress party 478, BJP 349 and SAD 79 only. It is a fact that only the Congress, AAP and SAD had its cadre at the ground level. In the Vidhan Sabha elections of 2022, it was the SAD which got the maximum votes. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Amritpal Singh and the BJP attracted people in the normal way as they had neither a base at the village level or in the area. In Dhotian village, a group of villagers under the leadership of Sarup Singh, Hardeep Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh Sonu, former Sarpanch Paramjit Singh and others are carrying out their activities in the name of Amritpal Singh. Sarup Singh said that they have plans to plant 10,000 saplings in the area in the name of Amritpal Singh. He said as the Sheron-Jamarai link road passing through the village has been totally damaged, they have warned the administration to repair the road in a short period. In case the administration overlooks their grievance, they would come forward to do the work on their own as the family of Amritpal Singh has assured to help the villagers. He said that they are doing so to take part in active politics as their sole aim is to carry forward the views of Amritpal Singh. It was not only Dhotian village but also many other villages where such groups have been created as people took deep interest in the election campaign of Amritpal Singh as they saw their political future bright with him. A major section of the people have no concerns after they voted for Amritpal Singh but there are elements that feel their political future is bright because of the name of Amritpal Singh.

NRI family with its love for the homeland

Baba Sukha Singh with devotees in Alberta. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

A family from Gagrewal village in Khadoor Sahib sub-division which is settled in Alberta (Canada) has donated 11 acres of land to Kar Sewa sect Sarhali, recognising the selfless service of Baba Sukha Singh, head of the sect during the floods last year in the Mand area alongside the Beas and Sutlej rivers. The land which is in Alberta has been transferred in the name of the sect through Baba Sukha Singh a few days back. Sect head Baba Sukha Singh was in Canada on a religious tour and urged the NRIs to live in harmony and help each other. He said a school to teach the Punjabi language and Punjabi culture would be established on the donated land by Harjinder Singh Aulakh and his wife Jaswinder Kaur. The residents of Alberta honoured Baba Sukha Singh for working selflessly to save the farmers during the floods. Baba Sukha Singh has also been honoured by the Tarn Taran administration for his social work undertaken when the area was visited by the natural calamity.

The problem with garbage dump

The garbage dump has been a source of trouble for residents.

No relief is visible from the garbage dump lying on the Sachkhand road in Tarn Taran. Stalinjit Singh Sandhu, an advocate and resident of the locality, said the garbage dump was making the lives of residents miserable because of the foul smell emanating. He said that their efforts have gone unheard by the administration.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha #Sikhs #Tarn Taran