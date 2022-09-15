Tarn Taran Diary: No end to drug menace

Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura said the state government or the state machinery was not responsible for the drug menace in the area. During a visit to Bharowal village in his constituency, people complained that drugs were being sold openly in the area and youngsters were becoming drug addicts. The MLA blamed people for the increasing menace. A few days back, the MLA said the police were not doing their job properly. He said when his workers used to give a tip-off to the police regarding drug peddler’s movement, some police personnel used to inform the accused about the possible raid and help them escape arrests. Lalpura had been assuring people to make the society drug-free after the formation of the AAP government and had also launched a drive for the same. Residents of Bharowal village also highlighted the issue of lesser amount of weight being given to people belonging to weaker section. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)