 Tarn Taran Diary: Non-functional STPs raise query over civic body’s effectiveness : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Tarn Taran Diary: Non-functional STPs raise query over civic body’s effectiveness

Tarn Taran Diary: Non-functional STPs raise query over civic body’s effectiveness

Tarn Taran Diary: Non-functional STPs raise query over civic body’s effectiveness

Two sewerage treatment plants (STPs) constructed to provide better civic amenities to the people of Tarn Taran have been non-functional for well over a year now.



Two sewerage treatment plants (STPs) constructed to provide better civic amenities to the people of Tarn Taran have been non-functional for well over a year now. Not only this, the indifference of the authorities has resulted in important parts of the machinery and the building material being stolen by anti-social elements. It is a matter of concern that most officials were not even aware of the project’s present status. There is one STP of 9 MLD capacity at the Plasaur road and the second of 4 MLD capacity at Kajikot road. The project was sanctioned in 2016 and the one at Plasaur road started functioning the very next year. The second project of 4 MLD was inaugurated in 2021. The inaugural stones speak of the tale at both the sites. The project also entailed bringing treated water to the nearby villages to irrigate crops through drains. The project was expected to cost Rs 15 crore and Rs 9.43 crore. As both the plants are not working, sewerage water of the city was going untreated, causing problems for the residents. It is also a serious matter that the tube-wells installed in the STP complex to fetch sewerage often suffer from technical snags. The two STP complex remain locked. Costly machinery and other useful equipment fitted at the Kajikot plant have gone missing, stolen by thieves. The costly generator too has turned faulty as its important parts have been stolen. Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal visited both the STPs eight months back and took a serious note of the non-functional STPs and assured the residents that the plants would be made functional shortly. Additional Deputy Commissioner Manminder Kaur who also visited both the plants recently was perturbed to observe the poor condition of the plants for want of maintenance. The STP complexes are covered with elephant grass. ADC Manminder Kaur said as both the plants have not been handed over by the sewerage department to the Municipal Council, they have not been made functional. When the ADC was informed that these were functional but some defects caused them to go out of work, she said that the exact position of the STPs would be known only after normalcy returned once the flood waters receded and also because of her preoccupation with the flood situation in the area. The present situation is being blamed on the lack of preparedness on the part of the authorities. 

Ordinary girl, extraordinary performance

Harman Kaur, a student of ninth standard of Government High School, Dadehar Sahib, Tarn Taran has been honoured by the school head Karanbir Singh for her outstanding performance in the field of education and sports. Harman Kaur has recently cleared the Union Government sponsored National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS). With this, she has become eligible for an annual Rs 12,000 scholarship till her education uptill 12th standard. Harman is the winner of state gold medal in 600 metre race. She practices at Gadri Babe Desh Bhagat Sant Baba Wisakha Singh Sports and Welfare Club, Dadehar Sahib. Harman Kaur comes from a marginal family, her parents work on daily wages. Karanbir Singh, head of the school, said that Harman Kaur is a hardworking and obedient student and has the calibre to progress in life. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

#Tarn Taran

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

3
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

4
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

5
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

6
Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

7
Himachal

2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol evacuated, says Himachal CM Sukhu

8
Haryana

‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

9
Himachal

Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists

10
Himachal

Shimla’s Bhattakuffar fruit mandi damaged due to landslide

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Cops extend helping hand, join rescue ops

Adampur sub-division: Poor drain upkeep to blame for overflow, damage to fields

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit

One booked for student’s rape, murder