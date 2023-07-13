Tarn Taran Diary: Non-functional STPs raise query over civic body’s effectiveness

Two sewerage treatment plants (STPs) constructed to provide better civic amenities to the people of Tarn Taran have been non-functional for well over a year now. Not only this, the indifference of the authorities has resulted in important parts of the machinery and the building material being stolen by anti-social elements. It is a matter of concern that most officials were not even aware of the project’s present status. There is one STP of 9 MLD capacity at the Plasaur road and the second of 4 MLD capacity at Kajikot road. The project was sanctioned in 2016 and the one at Plasaur road started functioning the very next year. The second project of 4 MLD was inaugurated in 2021. The inaugural stones speak of the tale at both the sites. The project also entailed bringing treated water to the nearby villages to irrigate crops through drains. The project was expected to cost Rs 15 crore and Rs 9.43 crore. As both the plants are not working, sewerage water of the city was going untreated, causing problems for the residents. It is also a serious matter that the tube-wells installed in the STP complex to fetch sewerage often suffer from technical snags. The two STP complex remain locked. Costly machinery and other useful equipment fitted at the Kajikot plant have gone missing, stolen by thieves. The costly generator too has turned faulty as its important parts have been stolen. Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal visited both the STPs eight months back and took a serious note of the non-functional STPs and assured the residents that the plants would be made functional shortly. Additional Deputy Commissioner Manminder Kaur who also visited both the plants recently was perturbed to observe the poor condition of the plants for want of maintenance. The STP complexes are covered with elephant grass. ADC Manminder Kaur said as both the plants have not been handed over by the sewerage department to the Municipal Council, they have not been made functional. When the ADC was informed that these were functional but some defects caused them to go out of work, she said that the exact position of the STPs would be known only after normalcy returned once the flood waters receded and also because of her preoccupation with the flood situation in the area. The present situation is being blamed on the lack of preparedness on the part of the authorities.

Ordinary girl, extraordinary performance

Harman Kaur, a student of ninth standard of Government High School, Dadehar Sahib, Tarn Taran has been honoured by the school head Karanbir Singh for her outstanding performance in the field of education and sports. Harman Kaur has recently cleared the Union Government sponsored National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS). With this, she has become eligible for an annual Rs 12,000 scholarship till her education uptill 12th standard. Harman is the winner of state gold medal in 600 metre race. She practices at Gadri Babe Desh Bhagat Sant Baba Wisakha Singh Sports and Welfare Club, Dadehar Sahib. Harman Kaur comes from a marginal family, her parents work on daily wages. Karanbir Singh, head of the school, said that Harman Kaur is a hardworking and obedient student and has the calibre to progress in life. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

