Tarn Taran Diary: Remaining united is sole concern of trade unions

Members of various employees, farmers, workers’ organisations besides trade unions have expressed concern over the trade unions losing their sheen which has resulted in problems for the working class. They are of the view that as the trade unions have lost their charm, the working class is at the mercy of corporates and prone to being exploited. These issues were discussed at large by leaders of different unions at a state-level meeting organised in Tarn Taran. The leaders took a serious note of the weakening of their organisational power and laid stress on making it more successful to save the future of coming generations at this crucial period. These trade unions had gathered at a function organised to honour Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, state leader, AITUC who retired from the Powercom after putting in 32 years of service. The function was attended not only by the Powercom unions but also the representatives of education, health, water supply and sanitation departments. The other unions too participated. The leaders of Asha workers, MGREGA labour, mid-day meal workers and other unorganised sector too were a part of the gathering. Leaders of the farmer organisations were also invited. Pensioners Union leaders also came to express their views. The leaders said that the government was making the size of every department much smaller by opening the way for privatisation and for the corporate sector. They said the employees were being recruited on daily wages and contract basis. “In this way, the government had no liability for their future including the security, pension and health problems of employees,” the union leaders said. Some of the employees were denied pension even after superannuation despite having put in their life’s best years in the service of the said department. 

Make new generation spiritually powerful

Residents of Jarmastpur village have seen that the only way to wean the new generation away from drugs and other anti-social activities is to make them religiously dominant. Accordingly, Punjabi Sahit Sabha and Sabhiacharak Kender, Tarn Taran, in a congregation organised in the village, honoured Bhai Dilbag Singh Dhaliwal, granthi of the village gurdwara. The Sarpanch and panchayat members along with other residents of the village also participated. Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, president of the Kender who belongs to the village, and Lakhbir Singh, speaking on behalf of the residents, expressed their gratitude to Bhai Dilbag Singh Granthi for his efforts to initiate the youth into religious and spiritual aspects. Dilbag Singh conducts regular classes for the boys and the girls of the village to teach them Sikh religion. Jaswinder Singh Dhillon said it was the only way to make the new generation rich in their religion to avoid from drugs and anti-social activities. Under the guidance of Bhai Dilbag Singh, many kids of the village have learnt Kavishari (singing bravery of Sikh warriors). The residents of the village are of the view that it would make the present generation responsible citizens and help in serve society.

DEO initiates move to bolster students’ morale

District Education Officer (Secondary) Satnam Singh Bath has launched a move to boost the morale of students so that they work hard and perform better. The officer visited the Government High School, Lakhna, for this. Bath honoured the students who bagged the first three positions in the recently declared results for the 8th standard. Husanpreet Kaur (95%), Ramandeep Kaur (91%) and Harjot Singh (91%) were among the lucky students to be honoured. The ceremony was performed in the morning assembly in which the parents of the students too were invited. DEO Satnam Singh called the parents to discuss the performance of their kids in studies and also suggested that they remain in touch with teachers to know about their performance regularly. DEO Bath said it will encourage the other students too.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

