Tarn Taran Diary: Rich tributes paid to AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal (66), who died a few days back, was a dynamic personality with rare qualities of leadership. Born in a remote area, Dera Sohal village in Verowal, in a family of marginal farmers, he had six sisters and two brothers. He did his Class 10 from Government High School, Nagoke (Tarn Taran) and then got admission in Prep (with Medical) in DAV College, Amritsar. He was so good at his studies that he got admission in MBBS easily with no coaching at Government Medical College, Amritsar, in the next academic year. During his service, he did his MS (Ophthalmology) from Government Medical College, Amritsar. From his student life, he was active in organisational activities and this instinct remained alive during his service period and he took active part in the struggles of PCMS Association. He later formed different organisations to fight for the rights of PCMS doctors of Specialist cadre in the department under the aegis of PCMS Specialist Doctors’ Association and was its founder-president. This organisation remained functional till his presence in the department as it was not an easy task to take up the administration for which Dr Sohal had to suffer victimization. Most part of his service in the department was in Tarn Taran district and he preferred to settle down in Tarn Taran town. During his departmental duties, he started social activities by offering his services at free eye camps. More than 30 years back, he formed the Tarn Taran Vikas Manch to highlight the civic problems of the residents. There was a time when the managements of certain private schools used to exploit the students and their parents one or the other way by levying hefty charges for which he fought and the school managements had to give relief to the parents. Under the banner of Vikas Manch, he used to highlight the traffic problem besides the nuisance being caused by the Kasur drain passing through the town at two points and stressed upon the need to cover the drain to get rid of the problem. To tackle the stray animal menace, he took up a fight against the administration. With his sincere efforts, the issue of the nuisance caused by the Kasur drain was discussed in the session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha two years back though the state government has done nothing in this regard till date. He was devoted to religious activities and unsuccessfully contested the general election of SGPC in 2013 during his service period as an independent candidate. His performance in the SGPC elections was satisfactory though he fought single-handedly. His social and political activities would be remembered by the people of the area for long.

Advertisement

Embarrassing for admn?

The condition of the Sachkhand road in Tarn Taran city put the district administration in an embarrassing situation at the cremation of AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal who was cremated here recently. The residents living along the stretch of the road have been raising their voice against the poor condition of the road for many decades asking to remove the dump from here to some other place as it was making their life miserable. The administration paid no heed to the genuine problem of the residents.

Advertisement

The Municipal Council authorities started processing the garbage. After the segregation of garbage, the residue has not been lifted till date and was seen scattered by the roadside away from the dumping site. It was not possible for the administration to lift it before the cremation. The administration tried its best to block the sight away from the eyes of the public and the VIPs attending the funeral procession by installing curtains on the roadside. But it was visible to the eyes of the public and the VIPs including Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Minister Aman Arora, AAP state president and a number of ministers, MLAs and leaders of different parties. The residents have advised the administration that it is an appropriate time to think of the general public and clear the spot of garbage immediately.

Who still remembers the Emergency?

Advertisement

Waryam Singh Sandhu, a well-known leftist writer still remembers his acquittal from the case registered against him for which he was arrested by the police during the Emergency for his ‘dangerous activities’ to topple the Union Government. He was charged with the DIR (Defence of India Rules) and was sent to the interrogation centre in Amritsar. Besides, he was also booked in a case of conspiracy to blow up the bridge over the Beas river and distributing pamphlets against the government along with one Balbir Singh. He was kept in judicial custody at Central Jail, Amritsar and was brought to court for appearance. As he had done his MA, his lawyer submitted an application for B-class status to him as a prisoner. After reviewing his record, the judge ordered his acquittal. On record, he was conspiring against the Union Government and was arrested under section 107 and 151 of CrPC and put in jail. Waryam Singh Sandhu still remembers that many others like him were arrested during the Emergency in a similar manner and had to remain in jail for more than a year till the Emergency was lifted, bringing relief for them from the prevailing political situation. Text & photos: Gurbaxpuri