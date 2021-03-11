Tarn Taran diary: Talks on to resurrect the dead sugar mills!

Tarn Taran diary: Talks on to resurrect the dead sugar mills!

The cooperative sugar mills in Sheron lie in a dilapidated condition.

Closed for the last 16 years, the cooperative sugar mills in Sheron (Tarn Taran), spread on 103 acres, is a hot topic of discussion these days after Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal claimed that the state government will make it functional again. He said he discussed it with Cooperative Minister Harpal Singh Cheema recently and was assured that it would be restarted soon. The mills started functioning in 1986-87 and are facing closure for the last 16 years. The state government had completed the procedure to wind it up by giving the dues to employees (around 1,200) on closure. It was the lifeline for farmers once, especially for those in Mand area, whose sugarcane crop was fit to be cultivated in the area as water was sufficiently available for irrigation. Farmers were given better seeds produced in its own seed production farm spread on 26 acres. This farm, too, was lying vacant since the closure of the mills. As the mills were closed, machinery worth crores of rupees also became useless and the building’s condition, too, became dilapidated. A beautiful colony was constructed with 80 residential quarters near the mills for employees. The colony now wears a deserted look. A separate residential facility for officers with 25 kothis was also constructed. At present, some residences have been allotted to bureaucrats, including the Deputy Commissioner and DIG etc. Dr Sohal said the mills will be beneficiary for cane growers and an ethanol unit should be established here, which would benefit the government and give jobs to people. Certain farmers’ organisations, too, had been demanding to restart the mills. The officials of the Cooperative Department, however, feel that the revival of mills was not possible as selling junk machines will only bring humiliation to the government. Meanwhile, one can only wait and watch as to which way the wind will blow.

Int’l player’s never-ending wait for job, diet money

Physically-challenged Ritesh Walia, a resident of Tarn Taran, who participated in the international cricket tournaments as the member of Indian team four times is been moving from pillar to post to get a permanent job and diet money. He did his BA, PGDCA, has a degree in Punjabi stenography and computer diploma ISO-9001 150 Hr. For now, he is working as a computer operator in the Health Department in Tarn Taran on contractual basis. He took to cricket as his hobby from early age and was selected in the national team for physically challenged. He participated in India vs Nepal T-20 in March, 2019. He also played as the member of the Indian team in the tournament Divyang Premier League 2021 in 2021 held in Dubai and then in a T-20 match held in March 2022, in which the Indian team was the runner-up. This match was held in Bangladesh. In spite of his great achievements, he has not been given his due and is working as a contractual employees on a meagre salary and was even denied the salary of the period when he participated as the member of the Indian team. He has received just Rs 4,000 as diet money so far from the district administration. He has even written to the Chief Minister for a permanent job on a par with the status of international-level player, but in vain.

Physically challenged international cricket player Ritesh Walia.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

