Tarn Taran dist to witness a three-cornered contest

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, February 6

A three-cornered contest will be witnessed from all constituencies of this border area district in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha election scheduled for February 20.

The district has four seats — Tarn Taran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib and Khemkaran — and from all these seats, Congress candidates are representing at present.

After the withdrawal of nominations, there are 46 candidates in the fray now. The Congress, SAD and AAP are contesting from all four seats, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha are in the field as well. Candidates of SAD (Amritsar) led by Simranjit Singh Mann, too, were seen in the contest at certain constituencies.

The three-cornered contest is among three political parties — the ruling Congress, SAD and AAP.

While the Congress represents all four seats for now, AAP has built inroads at grassroots level in the district and SAD has a strong cadre throughout the district.

Tarn Taran

From Tarn Taran, there were total 12 candidates including Harmit Singh Sandhu (SAD), Kashmir Singh Sohal, (AAP) and Dharambeer Agnihotri (Congress) in the three-cornered contest. SAD candidates have won thrice here in the past and the Congress candidate is representing the constituency at present. AAP tried to contest in 2017, but failed to make it. This time, however, they tried remaining active in the area in the last five years. The others in the fray are Navreet Singh Hundal (BJP), Amrik Singh Varpal (Lok Insaf Party), Sukhmandeep Singh Dhillon (Sanyukt Samaj Morcha), Amritpal Singh Mehro, Harjit Kaur, Dharampal Singh, Harjinder Singh, Malkit Singh Gill and Vijay Kumar.

Patti

From Patti, there are 12 candidates in the fray and Laljit Singh Bhullar (AAP), Harminder Singh Gill (Congress) and Adesh Partap Singh Kairon (SAD) are among the three main contenders. Though AAP candidate is a new face, he is well-known in the area. Congress candidate is active in political circles for the last more than 30 years and SAD candidate has represented the constituency four times (1997, 2002, 2007 and in 2012). The other candidates are Jaskaran Singh (Punjab Lok Congress), Sartaj Singh Harike (SSM), Manjit Singh, Dilbag Singh, Satnam Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sukhwant Singh Harjinder Singh and Amandeep Singh.

Khemkaran

From Khemkaran, there are 14 candidates in the fray and Sukhpal Singh Bhullar (Congress), Virsa Singh Valtoha (SAD) and Sarwan Singh Dhunn (AAP) are three main contestants. Sukhpal Singh Bhullar is at present representing the constituency, while Virsa Singh Valtoha has represented the seat twice in the past. Sarwan Singh Dhunn is into politics for the last many years. He joined AAP just a few months ago after leaving the Congress. The other candidates in fray are Daljit Singh Gill (SAD Sanyukt), Surjit Singh Bhura (SSM), Ajay Kumar, Inderjit Singh, Shingara Singh, Harpal Singh, Surjit Singh, Jaimal Singh, Pawan Kumar, Angrej Singh and Gursharan Singh.

Khadoor sahib

From Khadoor Sahib, there are eight candidates in fray and Ranjit Singh Brahampura (SAD), Manjinder Singh Lalpura (AAP) and Ramanjit Singh Sikki are the three main contestants. Ranjit Singh Brahampura is well-known in the state politics, who has remained the MLA and MP as well. Ramanjit Singh Sikki, who at present is the MLA, had represented the constituency twice. Manjinder Singh unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election in 2019 and is an experienced politician. The other contestants are Harjinder Singh Tanda (SSM), Pooran Singh Shekh, Jaswant Singh, Gurdev Singh and Varinder Singh.