 Tarn Taran: Drone, 260-gm heroin seized : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Tarn Taran: Drone, 260-gm heroin seized
In brief

Tarn Taran: Drone, 260-gm heroin seized

Tarn Taran: Drone, 260-gm heroin seized


Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The police and the BSF in a joint search operation recovered 260 grams of heroin and drone on Wednesday. Bhikhiwind DSP said the police received a secret information regarding contraband and drone laying in the fields of Sukhdev Singh of Rajjoke village. The police have registered a case under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act and 10,11,12,13 of the Aircraft Act in this regard. The police was conducting intelligence and scientific investigation to find the accused involved in drone activity. TNS

CKD expels its two members

Amritsar: The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) on Wednesday expelled its two members — Ajaib Singh Bakshi and Satnam Singh — for their alleged smear campaign against the Diwan. The decision was taken after the expiry of three-day notice. CKD president Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the Diwan took the decision as they did not appear before the Diwan and continued to mislead the committee members. The decision was based on the recommendations of the sub-committee members. TNS

4 held with 9 kg silver ornaments

Amritsar: With the arrest of four persons, the City police today cracked the burglary case in which some unknown persons had entered a jewellery shop and decamped with huge quantity of silver ornaments and cash on the intervening night of May 14-15. Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, (27), Bikramjit Singh, alias Kaka, (24) of Dera Baba Darshan Singh, Lovejit Singh, alias Love, (26) of Vikas Nagar Khandwala now Kale Ghanupur, Arun Kumar (22) of Naraingarh area. Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the police have recovered 9-kg silver ornaments, Rs 18,500 cash and the motorcycle used in the crime from their possession. TNS

Facilitation centre set up

Amritsar: A facilitation centre has been set up at the district administrative complex. It will serve as the venue for casting postal ballots for all polling personnel engaged in election duties in the Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency. The poll staff can cast their vote through postal ballot at the centre from May 29 to 31 at Room No 104, 1st Floor, of the complex between 9 am to 5 pm. Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori has appointed Sartaj Singh, District Food and Supply Officer, Amritsar, as in-charge, along with a support team at postal voting centre. Officers, employees and police personnel posted in the elections can exercise their vote within the stipulated time. TNS

Central forces deployed in city

Amritsar: With Lok Sabha polls are just two days away, the city as well as the Amritsar rural police have received 25 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed along with Punjab police for security in 11 Assembly constituencies here. The district administration has identified 589 polling stations as critical while 624 polling stations come under vulnerable category. Senior police officials along with the district administrative officials held a meeting here today to chalk out deployment plans for the polls.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Tarn Taran


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

3
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

4
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

5
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

6
Punjab

Submit affidavits on Shambhu border highway blockade, High Court directs Punjab and Haryana

7
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

8
Chandigarh

Speeding cars kill 2 in mishaps

9
Trending

Massive crocodile ventures out of Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh, tries to scale railing; video goes viral

10
India

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ in 6 months

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Hoshiarpur is ‘choti Kashi’; and Kashi was where Guru Ravidas was born, says PM Modi at rally in Punjab

'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally

The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh

The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...

Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers

Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers

Minor's mom under police scanner

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Amritsar: Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader in Amritsar: No clue on attackers yet

SGPC wants separate web portal for Hemkund Sahib pilgrims’ registration

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Early display of bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ in Golden Temple bid to get votes: Parties

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

Excise 'scam': Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking regular bail

Is Delhi really burning at 52.9 degrees Celsius? Weather experts examining data

Delhi fire dept got over 200 calls on May 29, highest so far this year

Will write letter to Centre over non-release of Delhi's share of water by Haryana, says AAP leader Atishi

Hoshiarpur is ‘choti Kashi’; and Kashi was where Guru Ravidas was born, says PM Modi at rally in Punjab

'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally

Garhshankar: Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Unlike Modi, we don’t believe ‘arhtiyas’ are ‘dalals’ & traders thieves: Arvind Kejriwal

Jalandhar: BJP supporting BSP to outdo Congress, says Charanjit Channi

BJP threat to democracy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code