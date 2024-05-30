Tarn Taran: Drone, 260-gm heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The police and the BSF in a joint search operation recovered 260 grams of heroin and drone on Wednesday. Bhikhiwind DSP said the police received a secret information regarding contraband and drone laying in the fields of Sukhdev Singh of Rajjoke village. The police have registered a case under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act and 10,11,12,13 of the Aircraft Act in this regard. The police was conducting intelligence and scientific investigation to find the accused involved in drone activity. TNS

CKD expels its two members

Amritsar: The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) on Wednesday expelled its two members — Ajaib Singh Bakshi and Satnam Singh — for their alleged smear campaign against the Diwan. The decision was taken after the expiry of three-day notice. CKD president Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the Diwan took the decision as they did not appear before the Diwan and continued to mislead the committee members. The decision was based on the recommendations of the sub-committee members. TNS

4 held with 9 kg silver ornaments

Amritsar: With the arrest of four persons, the City police today cracked the burglary case in which some unknown persons had entered a jewellery shop and decamped with huge quantity of silver ornaments and cash on the intervening night of May 14-15. Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, (27), Bikramjit Singh, alias Kaka, (24) of Dera Baba Darshan Singh, Lovejit Singh, alias Love, (26) of Vikas Nagar Khandwala now Kale Ghanupur, Arun Kumar (22) of Naraingarh area. Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the police have recovered 9-kg silver ornaments, Rs 18,500 cash and the motorcycle used in the crime from their possession. TNS

Facilitation centre set up

Amritsar: A facilitation centre has been set up at the district administrative complex. It will serve as the venue for casting postal ballots for all polling personnel engaged in election duties in the Amritsar Lok Sabha Constituency. The poll staff can cast their vote through postal ballot at the centre from May 29 to 31 at Room No 104, 1st Floor, of the complex between 9 am to 5 pm. Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori has appointed Sartaj Singh, District Food and Supply Officer, Amritsar, as in-charge, along with a support team at postal voting centre. Officers, employees and police personnel posted in the elections can exercise their vote within the stipulated time. TNS

Central forces deployed in city

Amritsar: With Lok Sabha polls are just two days away, the city as well as the Amritsar rural police have received 25 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed along with Punjab police for security in 11 Assembly constituencies here. The district administration has identified 589 polling stations as critical while 624 polling stations come under vulnerable category. Senior police officials along with the district administrative officials held a meeting here today to chalk out deployment plans for the polls.

