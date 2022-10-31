Tarn Taran: Drug overdose claims 2 lives

Tarn Taran, October 30
Two persons lost their lives due to drug overdose in the Valtoha area, while one person consumed some poisonous substance mistakenly on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as Nishan Singh (35) of Valtoha and Baldev Singh (32) of Chackwalia.
Both were found unconscious at Rattoke village and brought to a private hospital where the doctors declared them dead.
The man who mistakenly consumed some poisonous substance had been identified as Nirmal Singh (32) of Valtoha. He was admitted to a private hospital in Valtoha where his condition was stated to be serious.
