Tarn Taran: Elderly man loses cash, car to 2 swindlers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 20

The police have booked two persons for taking away a car, Rs 10,000 and a mobile phone from an elderly person, a resident of Bhura Karimpura village, here on Wednesday. They cheated the elderly man of the cash on the pretext of getting him a grant of Rs 2 lakh to make the roof of his house pakka.

The motorcycle-borne swindlers had come to the residence of the victim, identified as Gurwaryam Singh, to give him a cheque for Rs 50,000 to be further handed over to a widow, Kulwant Kaur, of the same village who was working as a domestic servant of Gurwaryam Singh. The cheque was released under an alleged government welfare scheme.

The swindlers told Gurwaryam that they would arrange Rs 2 lakh for him to get the roof of his house pakka instead of the old one erected with wooden balas. The swindlers demanded Rs 10,000 in advance to give him a cheque for Rs 2 lakh.

Gurwaryam borrowed Rs 10,000 from his nephew and handed it over them. The swindlers took him to the Canara Bank branch in nearby Bhura Kona village. They handed over the cheque, which was issued in the name of the victim’s maid Baljit Kaur, wife of Darbara Singh, outside the bank.

The swindlers asked Gurwaryam to take his car to the petrol station to fill it with petrol. They took away the car, but did not return. Besides, they took away a cell phone of the victim.

Gurwaryam Singh and his domestic servant were taken aback when they were informed by the bank that both the cheques were fake.

The victim lodged a complaint with Khemkaran police and a case under Sections 420, 120-B and 34 of the IPC had been registered.