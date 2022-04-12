Tarn Taran: EO, sanitary inspector & clerk served show-cause notice

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, April 11

An embezzlement worth more than Rs10 crore was detected in the grants released to the local Municipal Council for different developmental works by the previous Congress government.

Now, the director of the Local Government Department, has served show-cause notices on Executive Officer (EO) Sharanjit Kaur, sanitary inspector Rajiv Kumar and clerk Narinder Kumar of the Municipal Council.

It was disclosed by MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal while addressing the mediapersons here on Monday.

The MLA said complaints of irregularities were brought to the notice of the department from different quarters.

A team of the Local Government Department led by Rajiv Shekhri and Chief Vigilance Officer of the department investigated the records 10 days ago and the inquiry report was submitted to the department director.

The MLA claimed that ever since action was initiated against the said embezzlement, those accused were regularly approaching him and appealed to hush up the matter.

He said after the action was taken regarding the issue, suspected firms and companies deposited an amount of Rs7.35 crore in the accounts of the Municipal Council recently to save their skin.

Sohal said there would be no compromise and the law must send the guilty behind the bars. He said the inquiry would be launched into the funds released during the SAD-BJP government too.