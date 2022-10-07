 Tarn Taran: Ex-PPCC secy Janak Raj dead : The Tribune India

In brief

Tarn Taran: Ex-PPCC secy Janak Raj dead

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Janak Raj Arora (82), a known businessman and former secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, passed away early in the morning here on Wednesday. He was associated with different social, religious and commercial organisations of the area, besides social activists. His son Hrithik Arora, who is state leader of the National Student Union of India, said the cremation was performed here on Wednesday. In a message, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on Thursday. OC

Three snatch woman’s purse

Amritsar: A woman was robbed by three bike-borne persons on an elevated road near the interstate bus terminus here on Wednesday. Kirandeep Kaur of New Amritsar said she was returning home from the Ranjit Avenue area on scooter when the incident took place. She stated to the police that when they reached near the bus stand, three motorcycle-borne persons came from behind and snatched her purse. She said it contained Rs 25,000, ATM cards, PAN card, some important documents of her daughter and her iphone. The police have registered a case. tns

Cyber Hygiene Awareness Divas

Amritsar: The police on Thursday observed Cyber Hygiene Awareness Divas by organising seminars at various educational institutes such as SR Government College; Sant Baba Ishar Singh School, Ranjit Avenue; Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Mall Road; SSSS Public School, Majitha Road; Sacred Heart School; Saint Francis School etc. The students were made aware of cyber hygiene. The cops told the students about different cyber crimes and how to avoid such crimes. They were also told about different services provided by the women help desks in police stations, services in the Sanjh Kendras, 181 and 112 helplines, traffic rules etc. tns

4 mobile phones seized from jails

Amritsar: The police seized four mobile phones from two jails. The Islamabad police booked two prisoners - Nirvail Singh of Chhiddan village in Lopoke and Jobanjit Singh of Chahal Kalan village in Gurdaspur. Jail authorities told the police that a keypad phone was found from Nirvail and a touch screen phone was confiscated from Jobanjit. Two separate FIRs under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against them. Meanwhile, a team of officials of the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, in a surprise checking in different barracks seized two mobiles phones and two keypads with SIMs on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The inmates, identified as Nitin, Jujhar Singh, Gurchet Cheti, Varinder Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Ravinder Singh, were booked by Goindwal Sahib Police on Wednesday. The team officials, led by Assistant Superintendent Manjit Singh, checked barracks. /OC

