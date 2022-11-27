Tarn Taran: Ex-servicemen stage dharna outside minister's residence

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 26

Ex-servicemen today held a protest outside the residence of Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar for three hours over the state government’s decision to scrap the Guardians of Governance (GOG) scheme.

The protesters condemned the state government’s decision of doing away with the scheme, which aimed at ensuring efficient and effective implementation of government schemes at grassroots level.

Former district in-charge of the scheme, Col Amarjit Singh, while addressing on the occasion said the Government was scared to talk to them. He said the scheme was terminated on flimsy grounds. He said that they were determined to fight out till the revival of the scheme.