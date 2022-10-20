Tarn Taran: Excise officials, cops seize 2,000-litre ENA

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 19

A joint team of the Excise Department and district police in a special operation seized 2,000 litre of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from Noodri village on the intervening of Tuesday-Wednesday.

Excise Officer Navjot Bharti said a joint party led by Excise Inspector Amrik Singh laid a trap on the Tarn Taran-Chabhal Road during which a truck bearing a registration number PB08CY0139 was intercepted near Noordi village in which 10 drums of ENA was recovered. Truck driver Jung Singh of Bharowal village was arrested on the spot. The officer disclosed that while establishing backward linkages it had been found that the truck was loaded with ENA near Sirhind. A case has been registered by Chabhal police under various Sections of the Excise Act.

