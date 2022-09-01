Tarn Taran: Fake RBI officer dupes four of Rs 14.27 lakh

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 31

A Himachal Pradesh resident impersonating as a senior officer of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) duping four residents of Goindwal Sahib of Rs 14.27 lakh by promising them employment in the State Bank of India (SBI).

The accused has been identified as Raj Verma alias Rakesh Rana of Nagni (HP).

The issue came to light when a police complaint was lodged by Iqbal Singh, Amandeep Singh and Amrik Singh of Goindwal Sahib and Jarmanjit Singh of Khara village.

They alleged that the accused, introducing himself as top officer of the RBI, promised them employment in the SBI four years ago.

The accused took Rs 14.27 lakh from the four victims, but soon after he stopped answering their calls. The accused has booked under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC after an inquiry. He is absconding.