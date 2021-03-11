Tarn Taran: Farmers block NH-54

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 5

The administration faced a difficult time when farmers and labourers staging a dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here today shifted the dharna site to the National Highway No. 54 due to which traffic was disrupted.

They shifted the protest site after the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) denied to take the memorandum of demands of the agitating members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, and told them to submit the memo to him at the ADC office.

Soon, long queues were witnessed on both sides of the national highway.

The call for protest was given by the committee. Farmers and the labourers were staging a dharna against the state and the Centre in support of their demands.

The farmer leaders requested the ADC to come to the dharna site to take the memorandum of demands which he denied and told them to submit the same at his office.

Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar received the memorandum from the committee and managed to convince them to lift the dharna from the highway. The Deputy Commissioner assured them that their grievances would be resolved soon. Later, the leaders agreed to lift the dharna.

Women in a big number also participated in the protest. Farmer leaders while addressing the gathering said their demands include law giving guarantee to the MSP on all produce of farmers, compensation on the damage caused to the wheat crop due to hot weather in the current season and waiving of debt of the farmers and labourers.