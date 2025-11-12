DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran farmers to join Delhi march on Nov 14

Tarn Taran farmers to join Delhi march on Nov 14

Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
Farmers from different parts of Tarn Taran district, in a meeting held at the local Gandhi Municipal Park on Tuesday, announced their decision to participate in a protest march to be organised in Delhi on November 14. The meeting was convened under the banner of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) and was led by district leader Satpal Singh Nathoke.

Addressing the gathering, Nachhatar Singh, district president of the KKU, said the Qaumi Insaf Morcha (National Morcha for Justice) has been staging a continuous agitation in Chandigarh for the past several years, demanding the release of Sikh detainees and political prisoners.

He said though most of these detainees have already completed their jail terms, they continue to remain behind bars, which he described as a serious blot on the democratic fabric of the country. In solidarity with the National Morcha for Justice, the KKU has decided to join the Delhi protest march on November 14 to demand the release of Sikh prisoners and other political detainees.

Nachhatar Singh alleged that keeping the prisoners in custody despite the completion of their sentences was a violation of democratic principles and an act of injustice by the Central Government.

Among others who addressed the meeting were Harvinder Singh Walipur, Sardara Singh Sakhira, and Nihal Singh.

