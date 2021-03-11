In brief

Tarn Taran: Finance company staffers robbed

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Two officials of a Chheharta-based Private Finance Company were robbed of Rs 2.32 lakh near the Rajatal village at gunpoint on Monday by two car-borne robbers. The Sarai Amanat Khan police initiated further proceedings on Tuesday. Lovepreet Singh Lov, manager of the company, along with his assistant Kuldeep Singh were in the area to collect the monthly instalment on the loan given to women to launch their own business by the company. The officials after collecting instalments from Kacha Pakka, Cheema Kalan and Naushehra Dhala customers were moving towards Rajatal village. Two armed robbers in an i-20 stopped them on the way at gunpoint and robbed cash worth Rs 2.32 lakh, a tablet, four chargers and other important documents of the company. ASI Dilbag Singh said a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered. The police said the robbers were at large. OC

One arrested with intoxicants

Amritsar: Islamabad police have arrested Harbel Singh of Dashmesh Nagar in Kot Khalsa and recovered 110 sedative pills from him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. TNS

Roadways told to submit reply

Amritsar: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has asked the in-charge of the Jandiala Guru bus stand and the General Manager, Punjab Roadways, to submit to him a reply why two buses did not halt at the bus stand when he visited the bus stand this morning. After issuing a warning to officials of the Punjab Roadways to ensure that all buses passing Jandiala Guru must stop at the bus stand, he conducted a surprise inspection at the bus stand. He said he was compelled to visit the bus stand as complaints were still pouring in that buses halt only at a nearby bridge, leaving passengers waiting at the bus stand in the lurch. On the occasion, he interacted with passengers and assured them that he would take care of their facilities and continue to check the bus stand in future also. TNS

CKD chief poll: Two left in fray

Amritsar: Ajit Singh Basra withdrew his nomination from contesting the elections to the post of Chief Khalsa Diwan president on the last date of withdrawal of the nominations on Wednesday. Elections to the post of CKD president will be held on May 8. Earlier, three candidates filed nomination papers for the post included acting president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, honorary secretary Ajit Singh Basra and member Sarbjit Singh. Now, only two candidates are in the fray for the post of president.

