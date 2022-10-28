Tarn Taran: Four arrested with 921-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 27

Four persons were arrested with 921 gram of heroin from different places on Wednesday.

The value of the seized contraband is worth Rs 4.6 crore in the international market.

As per the police, two persons were arrested with 549-gm heroin, one 9MM pistol, 18 live cartridges and a motorcycle was also impounded. The accused has been identified as Amardeep Singh of Devidaspura in Jandiala Guru and Ram Singh Ramu of Sugga in Bhikhiwind. The police said the police had set up a naka on the outskirts of Kacha Pakka village. Two suspects were signalled to stop by the police, however, they tried to run away from the spot. Heroin was seized from them after they were nabbed by the police.

The SHO said a case under Section 21-C, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them.

The police arrested one Balwinder Singh alias Amb, a resident of the Goindwal Sahib village, with 272 gram of heroin while Sarhali police arrested one Malkiat Singh of Sarhali with 100 gram of heroin.A case under Section 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused by the respective police.