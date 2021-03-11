Tarn Taran: Fuel pump staffer flees with Rs 29 lakh

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The manager of a filling station committed a fraud of Rs 29 lakh with the owner of the station. Dalbir Kaur, owner, Sohal Filling Station, Jandoke Sarhali, lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. She said her manager, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sarhali Khurd, took away Rs 29 lakh from the station on April 24 and locked by the pump. Later he neither deposited the amount to the sales manager of the Indian Oil to get petrol nor deposited the amount in the bank, she added. A case under Sections 409 and 406 of the IPC was registered against the accused, who was still at large. OC

1 dies, another hurt in mishap

Tarn Taran: A 15-year-old boy lost his life and his friend was seriously injured in a road accident in Patti town on Wednesday night. The accident occurred when a speeding Bolero hit their motorcycle. The deceased has been identified as Ankit Kumar and the injured as Angrej Singh. Satish Kumar, father of Ankit Kumar, said his son and Angrej Singh were going to fetch milk from a dairy in the town. The driver of Bolero (PB-02, EF-8501) hit the motorcycle, injuring both of them. Ankit succumbed to his injuries at the Civil Hospital while Angrej Singh was receiving treatment at the same hospital. The driver of the SUV has been booked under Sections 304-A, 279, 367, 338 of the IPC and was still at large. OC

Student council election held

Tarn Taran: The election of the student council was held at Universal Academy here to aware students of the importance of Voting. Jasbir Kaur, vice principal of the academy, said the student participated in the polling with enthusiasm and showed discipline too. Kaur said the poling process was concluded in a peaceful manner. A colourful polling booth was set up in the complex of the academy. Jasmine Karan Dhaliwal, activity coordinator, apprised the students about their voting rights and democratic system. OC

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Amritsar: The rural police have arrested three youths for allegedly possessing illegal weapons. They have been identified as Babblu and Jaspreet Singh of Rasulpur Kalan and Akashdeep Singh of Satte Ke Patti in Voltoha. Sub inspector Charanjit Singh said a police team had set up a naka near Jandiala drain and spotted a bike coming along the canal. He added that the bikers tried to run away when they were signalled to stop by the cops, but the police party intercepted them. During the search, the police found a .32 bore calibre pistol along with five rounds from Jaspreet Singh. Similarly, a .32 bore pistol and five bullets were recovered from Akashdeep while three cartridges were seized from Babblu. They could not produce any documents regarding weapons. A case under Section 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them. They were produced in the court and brought on police remand for further investigation. More arrests are likely to be made during further probe.