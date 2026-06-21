Tarn Taran gears up for International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day will be celebrated across the district on Sunday. Tarn Taran SDM Karanvir Singh said a district-level function would to be organised at the stadium of the police lines under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Rahul.

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The district administration has made all preparations for a successful conduct of the function. SDM Karanvir reviewed the preparations for the district-level event today. He said the nodal officer-cum-district ayurvedic and unani officers were personally reviewing preparations for the programme.

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He urged all officials to perform their duties diligently and responsibly. He urged officers-employees of all departments, including social service organisations, police and students to participate in the event at Police Lines Ground on June 21 at 5.45 am. He urged participants to wear white t-shirt/kurta and black bottoms.