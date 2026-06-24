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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran gears up for revision of electoral rolls from tomorrow

Tarn Taran gears up for revision of electoral rolls from tomorrow

DEO holds review meeting with representatives of political parties ahead of SIR

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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District Election Officer Rahul presides over a meeting with representatives of political parties in Tarn Taran. Gurbaxpuri
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As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Tarn Taran district will be carried out in a transparent and systematic manner. This was stated by Tarn Taran District Election Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner Rahul during a review meeting with representatives of recognised political parties.

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He said that the objective of the ECI is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the voter list and that the names of ineligible persons are removed.

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The DEO informed that special revision meetings with booth-level officers (BLOs) and booth-level agents (BLAs) are being conducted at all polling booths across the district.

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He said that, as per the schedule issued by the ECI, the training of officials, printing of forms and preparation of enumeration forms have been completed. He said that from June 25 to July 24, 2026, BLOs will visit households to distribute and assist in filling the enumeration forms.

He further stated that the draft voter list will be published on August 3, 2026, and claims and objections will be accepted from August 3 to September 2. The claims and objections will be disposed of by September 28, following which the final voter list will be published on October 1, 2026.

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Tehsildar (elections) Inderjit Singh, kanungo Dilbagh Singh and representatives of various political parties, including Barkat Singh Vohra from the Congress; Tarsem Singh, Mandeep Singh and Manjit Singh Randhawa from the Aam Aadmi Party; and Gurbhej Singh and Sanjeev from the Shiromani Akali Dal; were also present on the occasion.

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