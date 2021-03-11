Tarn Taran govt teachers’ union officer-bearers elected

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: The district unit of Government School Teachers’ Union, Punjab, discussed the current demands of teachers and other employees and elected district-level office-bearers on Wednesday. Teachers from different government schools participated in the session. Balkar Valtoha, state leader of the union, condemned the imperialistic policies of the government, which was the main reason behind ignoring the interests of the working class and the common man. Baljit Singh Taum was elected as the president; Pritpal Singh Jhabal, Amritpal Bakipur and Gurvel Singh Patti, senior vice-president; Narinder Kumar Noor, general secretary; Paramjit Singh, press secretary and Dharminder Singh, finance secretary. The speakers demanded acceptance of current demands of teachers and employees. The organisation in a resolution passed on the occasion demanded restoration of rural, border-area allowances besides implementation of old pension scheme. OC

2 booked for molestation

Tarn Taran: A woman was molested at her house in Khalra village by two persons of the same village on Monday. The victim’s parents were locked in one of the rooms by the accused, who have been identified as Dipty Singh and Charanjit Singh. The victim, being a divorcee, was residing with her parents. ASI Kulwinder Kaur recorded the statement of the victim, who alleged that the accused misbehaved with her on Monday, when she had gone to the village to dispose of the garbage at the common place. The accused tresspassed her house at night and molested her. She resisted their attempt and tore her clothes. A case was registered by the police under Sections 354, 452, 342 and 34 of the IPC on Wednesday. The accused were still at large. The victim alleged that she had to face harassment to get the case registered against the accused.