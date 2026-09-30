Tarn Taran: Hit by speeding bike, man dies

A man was killed in a road accident involving a speeding motorcycle near Bhalaipur Dogra village under the Verowal police station area here.

The deceased has been identified as Randhir Singh (32), a resident of Jalalabad.

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Investigating officer ASI Baldev Singh said Randhir Singh was returning to his village from Raya. He was waiting for a vehicle on the roadside when a speeding motorcycle coming from the Raya side hit him. He died on the spot. His family was informed about the incident by Subeg Singh, a farmer from Jalalabad. Randhir Singh’s parents had already died. He is survived by his wife, a two-month-old daughter and a three-year-old son.

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The ASI said a case had been registered in this regard under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the BNS on the statement of Paramvir Singh, younger brother of the deceased.