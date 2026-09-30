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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran: Hit by speeding bike, man dies

Tarn Taran: Hit by speeding bike, man dies

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:47 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Randhir Singh, the victim
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A man was killed in a road accident involving a speeding motorcycle near Bhalaipur Dogra village under the Verowal police station area here.

The deceased has been identified as Randhir Singh (32), a resident of Jalalabad.

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Investigating officer ASI Baldev Singh said Randhir Singh was returning to his village from Raya. He was waiting for a vehicle on the roadside when a speeding motorcycle coming from the Raya side hit him. He died on the spot. His family was informed about the incident by Subeg Singh, a farmer from Jalalabad. Randhir Singh’s parents had already died. He is survived by his wife, a two-month-old daughter and a three-year-old son.

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The ASI said a case had been registered in this regard under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the BNS on the statement of Paramvir Singh, younger brother of the deceased.

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