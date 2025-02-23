Tarn Taran IMA branch gets appreciation

The Indian Medical Association, Tarn Taran branch, was appreciated for its continued endeavour in updating doctors as well as people regarding preventive medicines at the recently concluded conference of the Punjab chapter of the Indian Medical Association.

Dr GS Aulakh, honorary secretary of the district branch of the IMA, said here that this year the focus of the PIMACON was on cardiopulmonary resuscitation for which the state IMA had organised a workshop for medicos, which was conducted by DMC, Ludhiana. He stressed upon the need to educate every citizen about CPR, which involved only a few steps and can save many lives.