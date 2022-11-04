Tarn Taran: Implement sixth pay panel report, demand bank staff

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 3

On the second day of their indefinite pen-down strike, employees of Tarn Taran Central Cooperative Bank stopped work on Thursday and staged a dharna in front of the bank premises in the town on Thursday. They have been demanding the implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission’s report for them too.

The bank has 40 branches in the district, which deal with farmers and the employees of all these branches are on strike. As a result, the bank services were totally affected.

Bhupinder Singh, president, and Harparkash Singh, general secretary of the district branch of the union, were among others who addressed the employees staging a dharna.

The leaders said there were 20 banks across the state and the state government had given benefits of the pay commission to the employees of 12 banks and the bank employees of Tarn Taran and seven other banks had been denied the benefit of the pay commission and the employees of these eight banks were on the agitation path.

The leaders said the board of directors of the bank had already passed a resolution in favour of the employees to give them the benefit of the pay commission. The bank also had funds for the purpose.

They warned that in case their genuine demand was not accepted, the employees of all 20 banks across the state would go on the agitation path from November 14.

Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, state president of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, had demanded from the state government to accept the genuine demand of the agitating employees as these banks were dealing mostly with the farmers and it was the wheat sowing season and farmers were to take DAP fertiliser and other work which must hamper the season. The women staff of the bank too were participating in the agitation.