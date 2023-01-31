Tarn Taran Improvement Trust Chairman yet to assume charge

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 30

The controversy over the appointment of Varun Kumar as the Chairman of Improvement Trust, Tarn Taran, refuses to die down.

Varun Kumar, a resident of Rajasansi in Amritsar district, was appointed the Improvement Trust Chairman on January 12. The controversy gained momentum with the appearance of flex boards in his favour at different places in the town today. His name was among the 17 chairmen appointed for different Boards, Corporations, Commissions and Improvement Trusts across the state. The list was released on January 12.

The supporters of Varun Kumar hung a flex board at the entry of the road leading to the office of MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal. AAP MLA from Tarn Taran Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal and other local AAP leaders like Harpreet Singh Dhunna expressed resentment over the appointment of Varun Kumar on the ground that he was an ‘outsider’ and was from outside the district.

MLA Dr Sohal and AAP district unit president Gurwinder Singh Beharwal also expressed their resentment to the party high command against Varun Kumar’s appointment on the ground that it would lead to a revolt among the party cadre in Tarn Taran district. Dr Sohal and other leaders even claimed they had never seen Varun Kumar involved in party activities nor was his name familiar to the cadres.

In the light of all this, Varun Kumar is yet to assume charge. Amandeep Singh, SDO, Improvement Trust, however said though the list had been released under the signature of the Chief Minister, the notification is yet to be issued. Most AAP leaders of Tarn Taran district are still hoping that Varun Kumar’s name does not figure when the notification is finally issued. Some AAP leaders claimed that the party high command is neither ready to modify the list nor in a mood to brook indiscipline.