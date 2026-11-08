Tarn Taran: Lid blown off hospital bills scam during audit

An internal audit of the Health Department has uncovered alleged financial irregularities worth lakhs of rupees in salary bills at Civil Hospital, Patti, leading to the registration of a case against a clerk-cum-data entry operator.

The accused, Gurinderpal Singh, had been posted at the hospital since August 2, 2018. During a recent audit, the Internal Audit Organisation, Amritsar, flagged several discrepancies and submitted a list of objections to Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Ashish Gupta.

Gupta said he had lodged a complaint with the local police on the basis of the audit findings. A case was registered against Gurinderpal Singh on Thursday.

The alleged irregularities relate to salary bills for the period from July 2022 to 2026. The audit has found that amounts running into lakhs of rupees were transferred to the accused’s bank accounts, allegedly resulting in the misappropriation of government funds.

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Meanwhile, the accused is untraceable. His family has lodged a missing person complaint with the police, claiming that he has been missing from home for the past few days.

SHO Vipin Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered and further probe and further details are awaited in the matter related to the case. The probe will be conducted at the earliest, he said.