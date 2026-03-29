Tarn Taran man booked for abducting teenage girl

A Sadar police party here has booked a man in connection with abducting a teenage girl after luring her with the promise of marriage. The Investigating Officer for the case, ASI Rajpal Singh, said, on the basis of the girl’s family’s statement, one Balraj Singh of Verowal had been booked.

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According to the family, the accused abducted the girl while she was on her way to Tarn Taran from her village.

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The accused has been booked under sections 137 (2) and 96 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (BNS), and the police are attempting to locate the girl and arrest the accused.