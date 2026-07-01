Tarn Taran man drowns in Slovakia lake

A youth from Barwala village near Patti died after drowning in a lake in Slovakia on June 27

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Amarjit Singh, the village sarpanch and a close relative of the victim’s family, said the deceased, Satinder Pal Singh (26), was the only son of his parents. His father had already passed away.

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He said Satinder had gone abroad for employment two years ago. He had returned to the village on leave about three months ago and went back to Slovakia a month ago to resume work. According to Amarjit Singh, the incident occurred on June 27 when three or four youths went to bathe in a lake, where two of them drowned after entering deep water.

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Family members said the other youth, who was also from Punjab, died on the spot. Satinder Pal Singh was pulled out of the water but later died despite efforts to revive him. Amarjit Singh said the body of Satinder Pal Singh is expected to reach the village within the next three days.