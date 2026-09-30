Tarn Taran: Man shot at as political rivalry turns violent

A man was shot at in Tarn Taran’s Doburji village over a political rivalry between two groups that took a violent turn a few days ago. The shooting incident took place on Sunday evening.

The rivalry has its roots in the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll held in November 2025, with the two groups locked in a battle for dominance in the area.

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The bitterness resulted in a violent confrontation a few days ago when members of a group allegedly led by Vijay Kumar clashed with members of the faction owing allegiance to Rajdeep Singh.

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Five members of the Rajdeep faction suffered serious injuries in the clash, while the local police registered a case against nine people from Vijay Kumar’s side.

The earlier clash had drawn sharp criticism from SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, whose party candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa had secured more votes in the village than ruling AAP’s winning candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu in the poll.

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Taking to X, Badal had accused the police of delaying the registration of a case.

The man injured in Sunday’s shooting was identified as Simranjit Singh, a resident of Fatehpur in Amritsar. He is said to be associated with the faction led by Rajdeep Singh.

He was travelling on a motorcycle when he was allegedly surrounded by Vijay Kumar and his accomplices.

Based on Simranjit Singh’s statement, the local police have registered a case against Vijay Kumar and his unidentified accomplices under Sections 109 and 35 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Manjinder Singh said Simranjit was initially admitted to the local Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. After receiving treatment, he returned to the local Civil Hospital the next day.