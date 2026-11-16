Tarn Taran: Mass wedding ceremony held

Fourteen couples tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony organised as part of the 35th Kanyadan programme by the local Citizen Council at Gurdwara Bibi Bhani Ji here on Sunday.

People from various sections of society participated in the ceremony and extended their wholehearted support to the initiative. District Congress Committee president Rajbir Singh Bhullar attended the event as a special guest. He blessed the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Besides other gifts, the couples were also presented with essential household items to help them begin their new lives.

Citizen Council leaders Narinder Singh, Balraj Singh Chawla, Dr Sukhdev Singh Lauhuka, Swaran Singh Arora and Harinder Singh Palasaur participated.