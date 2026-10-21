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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran: Murder accused injured in crossfire

Tarn Taran: Murder accused injured in crossfire

Snatched weapon from cops, tries to flee; apprehended

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Gurbaxpuri
Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:11 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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A month after the murder of Ajmeet Singh at Naushehra Pannuan, the prime accused identified as Gulal Singh was injured in an exchange of fire with the police during weapon recovery on Tuesday.

The accused, Gulal Singh, an alleged shooter in the case, was taken by a Sarhali police team to recover a weapon based on his disclosure during police remand.

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According to the police, after the recovery, the accused allegedly snatched a service weapon from a police official and opened fire at them while attempting to escape. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

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The police said a separate case was being registered in connection with the incident and further investigation would be conducted as per law.

Ajmeet Singh was shot at a bus stand in his village, Naushehra Pannuan, about a month ago. He was the cousin of ASI Iqbal Singh (54), who was recently gunned down in the same village by two alleged gang members.

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