Tarn Taran murder: Husband held, brother-in-law still absconding

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, April 4

The district police claimed to have solved a blind murder case that occurred on the local Jhabal Road in Park Avenue on April 1, in which a woman, identified as Sarabjit Kaur, was found murdered under mysterious circumstances. The police found her husband Jasbir Singh and his brother Lakhbir Singh, resident of Bhai Ladhu, guilty in the case.

The local city police had registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC in this regard on the statement of Jasbir Singh, husband of the deceased woman, already.

Jasbir had returned home after seeking premature retirement from the Indian Army the same day — on April 1.

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon, after taking charge as the SSP in police reshuffle by the state government, on his maiden meeting with newsmen on Monday, informed about the development.

The SSP said the deceased did not had cordial relations with her husband and she was suspected him of having an extra-marital affair with some other woman.

She used to hold the military ATM of her husband with her. On the day of committing the crime, both brothers established their contacts on mobile many times and after confirming the death of Sarabjit Kaur, her husband entered the house.

SSP said Jasbir Singh has been arrested, while his brother Lakhbir Singh was still at large.

In a nutshell

Sarabjit Kaur (35), a resident of Park Avenue, Jhabal Road, was found brutally murdered at her residence on April 1. The body was first noticed by Jasbir Singh (38), husband of the deceased, who had just reached home after retirement from the Indian Army. It was he who informed the city police about the incident. The couple has a 12-year-old son, Jashanpreet Singh, who was at his maternal grandparents’ place in Manochahal Kalan village at the time of the incident. Jasbir found a blood-stained axe from the spot and said Sarbjit was hit on her face many times with it. Now, the police have found her husband Jasbir Singh and his brother Lakhbir Singh, of Bhai Ladhu, guilty in the case.