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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran: Not paid salary for eight months, say councillors

Tarn Taran: Not paid salary for eight months, say councillors

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 10:10 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Gram Rozgar Sevak Sangh has given the state government an ultimatum to resolve the issues within one month or they would launch an agitation and boycott the VB-G RAM G scheme in the state.
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Opposition councillors of the local Municipal Council have alleged discrimination, claiming that their salaries have not been paid for the past eight months, while members affiliated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are receiving their payments regularly.

The 25-member Municipal Council has 17 councillors affiliated with the AAP and eight belonging to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The opposition councillors alleged that they had not received their salaries since January-February this year.

Manoj Agnihotri, Sanjeev Kumar, Sham Singh, Meena Kumari, Parminder Kaur, Sukhjinder Kaur, Gagandeep Kaur, Sharanjit Kaur and Jaswinder Kaur raised the issue here on Thursday, alleging that they were being denied their dues on one pretext or another whenever they approached the Municipal Council office.

They said they were also not being paid meeting allowances. They alleged that despite bringing the matter to the notice of the Municipal Council administrator and the local SDM, they had received no satisfactory response.

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The councillors said such discrimination was unacceptable in a democratic system.

As per the state government’s provision, Municipal Council councillors are entitled to a monthly honorarium of Rs 6,000 and a meeting allowance of Rs 500.

When contacted, Municipal Council Executive Officer Randeep Singh Waraich said arrangements were being made to release the pending salaries soon.

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