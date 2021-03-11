Tarn Taran: One dies in cross firing incident

Tarn Taran: A person died and another was injured in a cross firing incident that took place at Jallewal village on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Shamsher Singh Shera (27). The injured person was identified as Harpreet Singh Happy of the other group who had been admitted at the Kairon Community Health Centre. He received gun shots from an illegal revolver. A village-level issue among the two groups is said to be the cause of the incident. The police said Harpreet Singh, his brother Sarabjit Singh and father Sukhwant Singh were booked under Sections 302, 326 and 34 of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. OC
Police arrest 4 vehicle lifters
Amritsar: The police have nabbed four vehicle lifters in two separate incidents and recovered 10 bikes from their possession. They have been identified as Akashdeep Singh of Bagechhina village, Baljit Singh of Boparai Baaj Singh Wala village, Jasdeep Singh of Rajasansi, and Tarsem Singh of Adliwal village.
