Tarn Taran: One held with 165-gm heroin

Tarn Taran, August 27
A Sarhali police team, led by ASI Dilbag Singh, arrested Balbir Singh, a resident of Sarhali, with 165 grams of heroin near the village, on Friday.
A case has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
