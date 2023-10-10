Tarn Taran: One killed as soil caves in at gurdwara

Tarn Taran, October 9
A devotee died while doing sewa for the construction work at Gurdwara Gursar Hansli Sahib, Aladinpur village. He died on the spot during digging of the basement of the shrine here on Monday as the soil caved in.
The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh Vicki (35), resident of Kang village. His last rites were held today.
In the absence of gurdwara head Baba Sukhdev Singh, Bibi Loveleen Kaur looked after the management of the shrine. She said the work for digging basement of the gurdwara was going on. She said Harjinder got buried when the soil caved in during digging. She said devotees launched a rescue operation, but till the soil was removed Harjinder had breathed his last.
