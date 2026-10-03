Tarn Taran players showcase sporting prowess

District-level competitions in various sports were held in Tarn Taran on Friday under the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ programme, with players showcasing their sporting skills.

District Sports Officer Satwant Kaur said circle-style kabaddi, football, fencing and gatka competitions were held in the district.

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In circle-style kabaddi, Government High School, Sanghe, secured the first place in the under-14 girls’ category, while Government Senior Secondary School, Gaggobua, finished second. In the under-17 girls’ category, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sursingh, secured the first place, followed by Government Senior Secondary School, Gaggobua, in second and Government High School, Sanghe, in third. In the under-21 girls’ category, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Club, Bhojrawala, secured first place, while Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sursingh, finished second.

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In under-14 boys’ football, Bibi Ratni Football Coaching Centre, Kasel, secured first place, followed by Government Senior Secondary School, Ghariala, in second and Sri Guru Amardas Adarsh School in third.

In under-17 girls’ fencing, Jarmanjit Kaur secured first place, Manpreet Kaur finished second and Dilpreet Kaur third. In under-21 girls’ fencing, Gobindnoor Kaur secured the first place, Gursukhman Kaur finished second, while Anmolpreet Kaur and Muskanpreet Kaur shared third place.

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In under-14 single soti gatka, Baba Deep Singh Senior Secondary School, Pahuwind, secured first place, Wisdom School finished second, while Baba Basta Singh School and Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Sursingh, shared third place.

In the under-17 gatka category, Baba Basta Singh School secured first place, followed by Mount Little School in second and Wisdom School in third.