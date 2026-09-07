Tarn Taran police arrest 10 with 48 gm heroin in separate cases

The District Police arrested 10 persons on Saturday under a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) and recovered 48 gm of heroin from them. The arrested persons included a brother-sister duo.

SSP Surinder Lamba today said the Chohla Sahib police arrested Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, and his sister Jasmeet Kaur, residents of Bath Road, Tarn Taran, near Chamba Kalan village, with 20 gm of heroin and an electronic weighing machine.

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In another case, the Chabal police arrested Gurjant Singh, of Sohal village, and recovered 5 gm of heroin from him.

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A team of the Sarai Amanat Khan police station recovered 4 gm of heroin from Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Havelian village in the area.

The Valtoha police arrested three people with 7 gm of heroin. The accused include Satnam Singh, Davinder Singh and Jaskaran Singh. The Sarhali police recovered 8 gm of heroin from Gurdial Singh, of Naushera Pannu, and Tehal Singh alias Tehla, a resident of Banwalipur. A team of the Sadar Patti police station arrested Arjan Singh, a resident of Ward No. 13, Patti, with 4 gm of heroin. Separate cases have been registered against the accused under various sections of the NDPS Act.