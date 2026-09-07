DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran police arrest 10 with 48 gm heroin in separate cases

Tarn Taran police arrest 10 with 48 gm heroin in separate cases

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The District Police arrested 10 persons on Saturday under a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) and recovered 48 gm of heroin from them. The arrested persons included a brother-sister duo.

SSP Surinder Lamba today said the Chohla Sahib police arrested Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, and his sister Jasmeet Kaur, residents of Bath Road, Tarn Taran, near Chamba Kalan village, with 20 gm of heroin and an electronic weighing machine.

Advertisement

In another case, the Chabal police arrested Gurjant Singh, of Sohal village, and recovered 5 gm of heroin from him.

Advertisement

A team of the Sarai Amanat Khan police station recovered 4 gm of heroin from Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Havelian village in the area.

The Valtoha police arrested three people with 7 gm of heroin. The accused include Satnam Singh, Davinder Singh and Jaskaran Singh. The Sarhali police recovered 8 gm of heroin from Gurdial Singh, of Naushera Pannu, and Tehal Singh alias Tehla, a resident of Banwalipur. A team of the Sadar Patti police station arrested Arjan Singh, a resident of Ward No. 13, Patti, with 4 gm of heroin. Separate cases have been registered against the accused under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts