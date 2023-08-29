Tarn Taran: Property dealers’ stir enters 6th day

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 28

The property dealers and colonisers, holding a protest over the hike in the collector rates and other issues related to the sale and purchase of landed property, staged a dharna in front of the Tarn Taran SDM here on Monday. Today was the sixth day of their protest.

The agitation is being held under the banner of Tarn Taran Property Dealers and Colonizers’ Association. Daler Singh Pannu, district president of the association, Darshan Singh Sukhija, Bhag Singh Bhaga and Karamjit Singh Kasel were among others who addressed a gathering on the occasion.

The speakers alleged that the district administration had put a heavy burden on general public by increasing the collector rates up to 80 per cent, which was unbearable for both sellers and purchasers of landed property.

#Tarn Taran